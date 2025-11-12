Decade-old Trump lawsuit resurfaces amid new flight restrictions over Palm Beach neighborhoods

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As new federal flight restrictions push planes away from Mar-a-Lago and over nearby neighborhoods, a decade-old lawsuit filed by Donald Trump shows this isn’t the first time he’s fought to change flight paths over Palm Beach.

In 2011, Trump filed a 68-page lawsuit, uncovered by WPTV’s Michael Hoffman, against Palm Beach County and Palm Beach International Airport (PBIA), seeking to stop the expansion of the airport. The lawsuit called for “barring of flights over or near Mar-a-Lago,” alleging that the constant flying of planes over the estate caused damage to the historic structure and that the noise created a public nuisance.

Now, residents in neighborhoods like Flamingo Park say they’re dealing with the very same problems Trump once described.

Residents say new restrictions are impacting daily life

Recent changes from the FAA and U.S. Secret Service have expanded flight restrictions around Mar-a-Lago to be in effect 24/7, redirecting planes away from the estate and over nearby historic neighborhoods.

The agencies say the expansion is for security purposes. But residents say the noise and disruption are affecting their health, property, and peace of mind.

“What no one seems to be able to get a hold of at this point is what exactly is the threat when he's not in residence?” said Nevin Bauman.

“It does seem like an extreme change of format,” added Stephen Sanders.

Residents echo Trump’s old complaints — from the other side of the flight path

Trump’s lawsuit more than a decade ago argued that flights over Mar-a-Lago were damaging the property and creating an unbearable noise problem.

Today, residents near the airport are making the same arguments about planes being pushed over their homes instead.

“Our homes are not prepared for the impact of the sounds that we are receiving,” said Suzette Green.

“My concern is, like many other things, this one-year, temporary experiment is just a way of getting us used to what is going to become permanent,” said Linda Stein. “This cannot be made permanent.”

Future of flight restrictions unclear

The FAA and airport officials say they are still working on a plan to present to the Palm Beach County Commission. Until then, the future of the restrictions — and the direction of flights over Palm Beach — remains up in the air.

