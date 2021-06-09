Deadly golf cart crash on Palm Beach raises traffic concerns

PALM BEACH, Fla. — One day after a golfer was killed in an accident when a golf cart collided with a car on Palm Beach, there is concern about how safe golfers are at the crossing on A1A.

This fatal crash occurred is still under investigation by police.

Right along the crossing that connects one part of the Par 3 Golf Course with the other, Golfer Brian Lisoski of West Palm Beach knows all about the cars on A1A.

"People don’t obey the signs," Lisoski said. "I just walk out and make them stop."

Even he admits that is a risky move, either on foot or in a golf cart.

"It is kind of dangerous. I kind of feel this golf is a little risky over here," Lisoski said.

It was dangerous on Tuesday afternoon when a moving car collided with a golf cart, eventually killing an 83-year-old man in the cart and seriously injuring another golfer.

The wreck has now prompted the Florida Department of Transportation to take a look at the crash and determine if better signs and warnings about crossing carts are needed out on A1A where the speed limit is 35 miles per hour.

"You’re on such a small area and it’s so nice and before you notice you’re driving 40 or 50," said golfer Dennis McCann visiting from Ireland.

McCann wonders if something can be done to slow down traffic.

"I wouldn’t like to see traffic lights go in but maybe some speed bumps or something might help," McCann said.

Both the police and the town manager have told me while it’s unusual, collisions with golf carts do occur. It's just very rare to have one turn deadly.