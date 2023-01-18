Coast Guard searching for missing boater last seen near Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday evening that crews are looking for a missing boater who was last seen off the coast of Palm Beach.

Officials said in a tweet that the boater was on a 51-foot sailing vessel Aquarius.

The boat was last spotted about 9 miles east of Palm Beach at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday.

#Breaking @USCG air and surface crews are searching for a 51-foot sailing vessel #Aquarius with one person aboard.

The Aquarius last approx. location was nine miles east of Palm Beach Florida, @ 6:25 a.m., Tue.

Anyone with more information call Sector #Miami @ 305-535-4472#SAR pic.twitter.com/qTln1vfEUk — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 17, 2023

The name of the boater has not been released.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 305-535-4472.