Coast Guard announces security zones around Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies will begin to enforce security zones in the vicinity of Mar-a-Lago starting August 19.

The Coast Guard announced the new procedure on X Friday.

#News @USCG and partner agencies to enforce security zones in Palm Beach from Aug. 19 – Nov. 30. Sector Miami released a MSIB advising the public of three temporary security zones in the vicinity of Mar-a-Lago Resort. A link to the document can be found: https://t.co/N3cHpdROhS pic.twitter.com/8tvqFpTX6m — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 16, 2024

The zones will have varying security levels.

The east and west zones allow vessels to be in the water, but they must maintain a steady speed and are not allowed to stop.

The west zone includes the waters of the Lake Worth Lagoon and the Intracoastal Waterways from the southern tip of the Everglades Island to about 1000 yards south of the Southern Boulevard Bridge and from the western shoreline to Fisherman Island.

The east zone includes waters of the Atlantic Ocean from Banyan Road to Ocean View Road in the south. It will be about 1000 yards east from the shore.

According to the release, those in the waters of the Lake Worth Lagoon from the southern tip of the Everglades Island to about 1000 yards south of the Southern Boulevard Bridge, and the eastern shoreline out to Fisherman Island are 'not permitted to enter the area without permission from the Coast Guard or a designated representative.' This is the center zone.

The release also states that no persons or vessels can anchor or stay in any of the zones without permission.

In July, the Secret Service announced road closures near Mar-a-Lago after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

The zones will be enforced until November 30.