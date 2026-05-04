A1A near Mar-a-Lago reopens to traffic for the first time in over 2 months

PALM BEACH, Fla. — South Ocean Boulevard near Mar-a-Lago reopened to through traffic Monday morning, according to the Town of Palm Beach's website.

Typically, the road closes when President Trump is in residence and reopens when he leaves town. However, for the past two months, A1A between South County Road and Southern Boulevard was closed off to traffic as part of 'enhanced security measures' after the U.S. strikes on Iran.

The town says that bridges will now revert to their usual schedules. It's unclear when the road will be closed to traffic in the future.

WPTV has reached out to Palm Beach for more information on the decision to reopen the road.