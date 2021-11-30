Palm Beach Yacht Hop Wednesday benefits Special Olympics Florida

PALM BEACH, Fla. — One of the most iconic ports in the world can now be visited without even leaving South Florida.

The Special Olympics Florida is holding its Palm Beach Yacht Hop on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lake Pavilion, located at 101 South Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach.

People can board and tour several yachts for a good cause. Each one will represent a different port like the Greek Isles or the French Riviera.

Food and cocktails from those areas will be served on board.

The event helps fund training and support over 60 thousand Special Olympics athletes in Florida.

