Palm Beach School District's Thanksgiving break meals pickup Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach School District Food Service Department on Thursday will be distributing nine meals and nine snacks at 16 schools at no cost to cover the Thanksgiving break at no cost.

To pick up meals, this is what will be needed: student’s school ID or a copy of it, the Welcome Letter from the child’s portal containing the barcode, verification through SIS app, progress report or report card. PINs and alternative forms of ID will no longer be accepted.

Meal kids are on a first-come, first-serve basis at:

Atlantic High, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Bear Lakes Middle School, 7-8 a.m.

Boynton Beach High School, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Forest Hill High School 7-8 a.m.

Grove Elementary School, 3-4 p.m.

Hammocke Point Elementary School, 3-4 p.m.

HL Johnsdon Elementary School, 3-4 p.m

Howell Watkins Middle School, 7-8 a.m.

John I Leonard High School, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Jupiter Elementary School, 3-4 p.m.

LC Swain Middle School, 7-8 a.m.

Okeechobee Middle School, 7-8 a.m.

Spanish River High School, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Suncoast High School, 3:15-4:15 p.m.

Tradewinds Middle School, 7-8 a.m.

Wellington Landings Middle School, 7-8 a.m.

For a day-by-day list of the meals and snack, go to: https://www.palmbeachschools.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=270616&pageId=6165354