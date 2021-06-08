Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to undergo review for accreditation

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to undergo review this summer as it seeks to keep its accredited status.

The agency has to comply with about 250 standards in order to receive accredited status.

Assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will arrive July 13 to examine the sheriff's office policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.

Agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team.

For more information regarding CFA or anyone wishing to offer written comments about the PBSO's ability to meet the standards of accreditation, write to the following address:

CFA

P.O. Box 1489

Tallahassee, Florida 32302

The public can also send an email to info@flaccreditation.org.

