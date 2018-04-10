Palm Beach County outlines school safety upgrades

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Palm Beach County school superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy is making it a priority to increase safety on school campuses after the Parkland shooting.

Fennoy said in a written statement Monday that the district is poised to hire 75 additional police officers to patrol schools.

Safety drills were suspended after the Feb. 14 Parkland tragedy to avoid panicking students.

Now, those drills will resume for the remainder of the school year and announced in advanced by the principal to students and staff.

All secondary and elementary schools are now authorized to hire a temporary position to assist in monitoring school entries, parking lots and other areas identified by the principal.

Also, the district has created safe rooms in schools where students would have previously had to enter a hallway to seek shelter in a locked a classroom.

New doors and locks have also been installed for classrooms that did not have locks. The district is working to make sure every teacher is able to lock their classroom door in case of an emergency.