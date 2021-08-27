Palm Beach County nonprofit hosting concert to benefit Haiti

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A non-profit based in Palm Beach County is stepping up to help families in need following the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti.

A Different Shade of Love Inc. is teaming up other with other organizations to host a Haiti Relief Benefit concert this weekend in West Palm Beach.

The event will include a dozen local artists and musicians from South Florida and will be held at the Heart of Paradise Caribbean Cuisine.

A Different Shade of Love Founder, Francky Pierre-Paul is calling on the community to come out and enjoy a special night of good vibes and food.

"We're going to have a variety of music. We're going to have Haitian music, we're gonna have Americanized music. Its just gonna be a whole vibe, you know. And the thing is, we want the whole community to come out and show love to the motherland.”

Donations will be collected at the door. 100% of all funds are going toward the We Reach Foundation and the Tearfund.

Both non-profits have been on the ground since the quake helping restore those hard-hit communities and supplying aide to families in need.

“A lot of families need cash, to buy food, to buy water, to buy hygiene materials, they need materials to rebuild their homes. And so this, this concert will help raise those resources to help families,” said Marc-Romyr Antoine, who leads the relief efforts for Tearfund in Haiti.

To donate and learn more about both relief organizations, click here for the We Reach Foundation and click here for the Tearfund.