Palm Beach County extends summer camp scholarship application deadline

Program provides full tuition for children in need
Palm Beach County Government
Palm Beach County Summer Camp Scholarship Program
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 01, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Parents have a little extra time to apply for scholarships to send their children to summer camp.

The Palm Beach County Youth Services Department has extended the parent application period through April 16.

The Summer Camp Scholarship Program offers eligible children, ages 5 to 14, along with some up to age 17, a full scholarship to day camp for the entire summer.

The scholarship includes all tuition and fees for children residing in families with income at or below 150% of Federal Poverty Guidelines.

This year's program is scheduled to begin on June 21. Currenlty, the only camp option for summer 2021 will be in-person attendance.

Click here, call (561) 242-5713 or email YSD-summercamp@pbcgov.org to learn more and how to apply.

