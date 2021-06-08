Palm Beach County animal shelters need more foster parents for pets

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control (PBCACC) are looking for more foster parents to help with animals in need.

Foster parents provide temporary housing and care for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens until they are ready for adoption.

There are currently 936 animals under the care of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and more than 300 with Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control.

These organizations are looking to add roughly 100 additional foster homes to their individual programs.

Both organizations have seen an approximate 40% increase in kitten intake in 2021.

"For those who want to make a difference and save the lives of animals right here in Palm Beach County, becoming a foster volunteer is truly one of the best things you can do," said Rich Anderson, Executive Director/CEO of Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. "There's a great need for foster homes, especially with kitten season here in South Florida. Peggy Adams’ neonatal Kitten Nursery, which provides round-the-clock care for kitten newborns, has been a tremendous success. This also means we need more temporary foster homes for the kittens before they are ready to go to their forever home."

Both Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and PBCACC will provide foster volunteers with all of the supplies they need to care for the foster animal, including medications, follow-up veterinary visits, food, litter, bedding, bowls, crates, collars, and leashes. Foster Volunteers are responsible for transportation to and from the shelter for check-ups and medical care.

Foster Volunteers must be at least 18 years old OR have an adult in the household who will be the primary caregiver. Caregivers must be able to separate the foster animal(s) from their own animal(s) for 14 days since many foster pets have limited immunity. All dogs must be kept on a leash or supervised in an enclosed area when outside. Cats and kittens must be kept inside at all times.

For more information visit https://www.peggyadams.org/how-help/foster and/or https://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/animalcare/pages/foster.aspx.

