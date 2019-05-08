PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a baby was found alive in a dumpster in suburban Boca Raton on Wednesday morning.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, two people were walking in an apartment complex near Boca Entrada Blvd. around 9 a.m., and heard what sounded like a baby crying.

That's when they found a newborn baby girl alive in a dumpster, PBSO says.

CHOPPER 5 VIDEO OF DUMPSTER:

The child was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

"It's disgusting that someone could do that to a newborn," said Krystal Malta, a neighbor who just gave birth to her own baby girl one month ago. "It kind of hit home."

Detectives with PBSO's Special Investigations Division were seen going door-to-door at the apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, asking neighbors if they knew anything about the incident.

"I cried, it was really sad," said Malta. "I don't know how anyone could do that to their own kid. I don't know how anyone could have that in them."

One neighbor told WPTV a maintenance worker found the baby girl in the dumpster.

If you know who abandoned the baby, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

WPTV REPORT FROM SCENE:

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.