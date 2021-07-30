New surge in COVID-19 cases raises concern over economy

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The increased numbers of COVID-19 cases are now raising concerns about how it might slow down or even stall the economy.

"The flare-up of the delta variant is one of the prime risks to the economy," Bankrate.com senior economist Mark Hamrick said.

Hamrick said the thing to watch in the coming weeks, if not months, is will the spike in cases weigh on consumer sentiment and spending.

WPTV Mark Hamrick doesn't believe the spike in coronavirus cases will cause a large dip in spending.

"I still think the smart money is it will not at least in a major way," Hamrick said.

At this point, Palm Beach County appears to be in a full recovery from a year ago. Unemployment is currently at 5.3 percent and more than 30,000 jobs were added from this time last year.

"It’s looking good if you're out looking for work," said Tom Veenstra at Career Source of Palm Beach County.

WPTV Tom Veenstra speaks about the booming market for job seekers.

Restaurant owners say business has improved since last year.

"It's been a great summer," said Kip Greist at Grease Burger Bar on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach.

He is still hiring, looking to fill several positions.

"I think people are testing the waters in a bunch of different places," Greist said.

Greist said he hopes the recovery keeps going, especially once he reaches his busy season in the fall.

