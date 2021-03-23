New hope for non-profits in need of funding

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There’s new hope for non-profits in need of help. Florida legislators are now accepting applications for community project funding.

For Foundcare Health Center, 2020 was a roller coaster.

“We were the first in the state to provide drive up testing,” Yolette Bonnet, CEO of Foundcare said.

The non-profit provides accessible health care to residents in Palm Beach County.

“We don’t just treat the physical ailments, we try to do the social determinants of health as well,” she said.

Bonnet says right now they are working to administer the COVID-19 vaccine while still taking care of other healthcare needs.

“We can’t use the same staff, there’s only so many hours they are allowed to work,” Bonnet said. “So, we are now recruiting more and more for the vaccine because the vaccine is a little bit different than the testing.”

“Every request that is made to us, we are going to post,” U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach said.

Frankel held a round table discussion, Tuesday with non-profits and local government leaders on community project funding requests for Fiscal Year 2022. Right now, applications are being accepted until April 9th, there are ten categories and Frankel says awards can range between $100 to $500 thousand.

“It’s going to be a case-by-case basis, obliviously we are going to try and help those who need it the most and where it’s going to have a good impact,” she said.

Frankel says the funds won’t be awarded until after a spending bill is passed. She says it could be as late as January 2022. Still, Bonnet says the funding would be helpful.

“It’s got to be a partnership,” Bonnet said. “The only way we can make the world better is having the partnership.”

For more information on the application process visit https://frankel.house.gov/constituent-services/community-funding-projects-requests.htm