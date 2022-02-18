Naked man caught on surveillance camera running through Palm Beach County condo complex

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — There's a naked man running through a condominium complex in Palm Beach County.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a home near West Palm Beach just after 7 p.m. Feb. 8 in reference to a "suspicious incident."

A woman named Lyndsay told deputies her doorbell camera first caught a man running clothed and then naked past her front door in December. She said she was so creeped out and scared that she filed an incident report.

The report states she observed, on multiple occasions, a man run past her residence in the nude. It goes on to say ever since then, almost every day between the hour of 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., this unidentified man has run past her residence in the nude.

Residents at the complex were alerted.

"Our maintenance man told me about it yesterday," resident Lois Smith said.

Smith said she was shocked when she heard a man is running through the community naked. Now, she's worried.

"I walk my dog at 6 o'clock, 6:30 in the morning, and this is when he is appearing, so I have no idea what I would do if I came across him," she said.

Marie Deugarte is a long-time resident of the area. She said she would consider changing up her routine.

"If I feel I'm in danger, I will," she said. "I don't want to, but I will. Hopefully, he's going to get caught."

Is she surprised?

"I'm not surprised, but at the same time, I'm surprised it's so close," she said.

According to the report, no one has seen the man in person, only on Ring camera.

The report states on one occasion the man was followed to El Claro North, near Gun Club Road, where he was seen running around the block.

He was seen running naked as recently as Thursday morning. Management of the property has put up extra lighting and a deer camera to hopefully get a picture of the man's face.