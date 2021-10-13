Mosquito-borne illnesses advisory issued for western Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An uptick in mosquito-borne disease activity in western Palm Beach County prompted a new advisory Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County said the advisory impacts western Boca Raton, Jupiter Farms, Belle Glade and Wellington.

Officials said several chickens in their sentinel chicken flock tested positive for flavivirus infections. FDOH said the risk of transmission to humans has increased.

Palm Beach County Mosquito Control Division and health officials continue surveillance and prevention efforts.

As the rainy season continues, experts urge residents to take the following steps to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure.

DRAIN standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated. Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use

COVER skin with clothing or repellent

Clothing - Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present

Repellent - Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing

Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, 2-undecanone and IR3535 are effective

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old

Tips on Repellent Use

Always read label directions carefully for the approved usage before you apply a repellent. Some repellents are not suitable for children

Products with concentrations of up to 30 percent DEET (N, N-diethyl-m- toluamide) are generally recommended.Other U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-approved repellents contain picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para- menthane-diol, 2-undecanone or IR3535. These products are generally available at local pharmacies. Look for active ingredients to be listed on the product label

Apply insect repellent to exposed skin, or onto clothing, but not under clothing

In protecting children, read label instructions to be sure the repellent is age-appropriate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mosquito repellents containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol should not be used on children under the age of three years. DEET is not recommended on children younger than two months old

Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children. Adults should apply repellent first to their own hands and then transfer it to the child's skin and clothing

If additional protection is necessary, apply a permethrin repellent directly to your clothing. Again, always follow the manufacturer's directions



COVER doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.