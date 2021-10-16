'Mommies to the Park' offers support to mothers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — If you feel alone and you need help staying motivated there's a group of Hispanic moms that want to help. The group, Mamitas Al Parque en Palm Beach, mission is to lift and inspire other moms to be there for one another.

Mamitas Al Parque or Mommies to the park, are part of a group of Hispanic women who are trying to stay healthy together both physically and mentally.

"I feel lost, I feel sad," said Andry Garzon, the Colombian mom and founder of the social media group.

She told me it all started with a walk at the park.

Little by little and through word-of-mouth other moms joined the group.

Its now comprised of more than 100 moms joined together through Facebook and Whatsapp.

Garzon said she didn’t want to feel alone so she started the group to feel that she belonged to a group of moms that were just like her, Hispanic. "Now I call hey moms meeting in the park," she said.

She said there are "130 moms in the group Latin de every country, Honduras, Puerto Rico, Cuba ,Colombia, Venezuela."

While the mamitas exercise, their kids play. Their energy and rhythm is not all these "mamitas" have in common. While they all speak Spanish, some can have a hard time communicating in English.

Andry says some of the moms don't know how to ask for help.

"Hemos podido conocer varias mamitas que nos ayudan con información," said Paola Lopez in Spanish.

Lopez says she and others have been able to meet several mamitas who help them with all sorts of information including guidance through the pandemic..

"We help her with COVID-19, vaccines,” said Garzon.

Another member of the group is Blanca Kerce. "It’s very nice being with other moms, they have kids, babies or no babies. Grandmothers like me," said Kerce.

For Kerce its the support the group provides that keeps her coming back and she says the group is not exclusive to only Hispanic moms.

"You don’t have to be Hispanic, it’s a motivation to stay with other people like moms, single mothers, grandmothers everyone can come to us," she said.

Their big hearts and their genuine concern for other women is what fuels their motivation to keep moving.