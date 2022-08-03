Man working in median fatally struck by car near West Palm Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car Tuesday afternoon in suburban West Palm Beach.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Julio Angel Flores Figueroa, 55, was working on the center median in the 3000 block of Southern Boulevard marking utilities.

At 4:01 p.m., the driver of a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu was distracted and drifted to the left, striking the center median and colliding with Figueroa while he was working.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The driver of the Malibu received minor injuries.