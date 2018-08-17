PBSO identifies 28-year-old stabbing victim

WPTV Webteam
1:34 PM, Aug 16, 2018
8:20 AM, Aug 17, 2018

Man stabbed to death after domestic argument, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A man is dead after being stabbed Thursday morning following a domestic incident with a woman, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they found the man after being called to the 1900 block of North Haverhill Rd. in suburban West Palm Beach around 10:56 a.m..

The victim was identified as Rolando Francois, 28, of West Palm Beach. 

Detectives said Thursday they were interviewing the woman who stabbed the man.

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top