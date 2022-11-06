Man stabbed during altercation at gas station dies at hospital

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — One man died at a hospital Saturday after he was stabbed during an altercation at a gas station near West Palm Beach, deputies said.

The incident occurred Saturday shortly before 4 p.m. at the Speedway gas station located in the 5000 block of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Good Samaritan Medical Center emergency room, where the victim was taken after the incident, and learned the patient was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he died upon arrival.

Investigators said the victim suffered stab wounds during the altercation with an unknown man.

Detectives arrived at the scene to investigate the stabbing as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.