Man arrested for murder after fight turns deadly Friday night in Palm Beach Shores

Posted at 6:35 PM, Jul 31, 2021
PALM BEACH SHORES, Fla. — A fight turned deadly Friday night in Palm Beach Shores that resulted in the death of a man.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Edwards Lane on the island at 10:41 p.m.

They located an unresponsive man and learned that Palm Beach Shores Fire Rescue responded and declared the victim deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to the scene along with Crime Scene Investigators.

Their investigation revealed that the suspect, Dylan Nottingham, 22, and the unidentified victim got into a physical altercation that resulted in Nottingham killing the victim.

Dylan Nottingham was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with homicide without premeditation, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and cruelty towards a child/aggravated child abuse.

He is being held without bond.

