State investigation confirms Westlake Mobil put diesel in premium pumps, manager admits fault

WESTLAKE, Fla. — The state has now confirmed a Mobil gas station in Westlake dispensed diesel fuel from its premium gasoline pumps, and the station's manager has admitted fault, according to an official investigation.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) released its initial findings to WPTV's Michael Hoffman after at least seven drivers filed complaints, including one woman who was left with a $26,000 engine repair bill.

The investigation began after Ellie Ferguson contacted WPTV, searching for answers when her car broke down minutes after filling up at the Mobil on Persimmon Boulevard and Seminole Pratt Road.

“I really thank you for looking into this because we were kind of left on our own and not knowing what we should do,” Ferguson said.

After a week of pressing the state for answers, FDACS provided WPTV with the case documents and a full statement on its investigation.

State confirms mix-up, manager's admission

A department spokesperson confirmed the seven complaints all cited the same issue: drivers bought premium gas but received diesel. The agency launched its investigation immediately after the first complaint.

“As soon as we received a complaint, we opened an investigation and dispatched an inspector to conduct fuel inspections on 08/21/2026,” the department stated.

Wellington / Royal Palm Beach / Westlake Westlake Mobil sold diesel as premium gas, drivers say; state investigating Michael Hoffman

When the inspector arrived, the station manager made a critical admission.

“The station manager admitted to our inspector that diesel was accidentally placed into the premium tank," FDACS said. "Once the station realized this and before our inspector arrived, the tank was pumped out and replaced with a new delivery of premium gas.”

The department is now awaiting lab analysis to determine if any diesel fuel remained in the tank after the station's attempt to correct the mistake.

How the station will be held responsible

With the station's admission, the state is moving forward with enforcement action.

“FDACS will issue an administrative complaint and require the business to respond for selling gasoline that failed to meet standards,” the agency confirmed. If the business fails to respond, the department has the authority to levy fines of up to $5,000 per violation.

The state's first priority, however, is ensuring drivers are compensated.

“Our priority is for the station to work directly with the affected consumers and reimburse them for any damages and losses due to the fuel incident,” the statement read.

More victims could be out there

While seven official reports have been filed, Ellie Ferguson believes there are more victims.

"I know it's way more than seven people," she said. "It'd be really great if people reached out to you, reached out to the Department of Agriculture, and just say, 'hey, this is what happened.'"

State officials urge any other consumers who experienced issues after buying fuel from this location to file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA or visiting fdacs.gov.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

