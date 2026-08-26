Drivers report engine damage after Westlake Mobil sold diesel at premium gas, drivers say; state investigating

WESTLAKE, Fla. — More drivers are coming forward with claims of catastrophic engine damage after a Mobil gas station in Westlake allegedly dispensed diesel fuel from its premium gasoline pumps, prompting a state investigation.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) is now looking into the incident after customers like Ellie Ferguson, who faced a $26,000 engine replacement bill, contacted WPTV for help.

WATCH: Westlake Mobil sold diesel at premium gas, drivers say. Here's what to do if you've been impacted.

Westlake Mobil sold diesel at premium gas, drivers say

The issue centers around the Mobil station located at the intersection of Persimmon Boulevard and Seminole Pratt Road, where multiple customers say their cars broke down shortly after filling up.

'Catastrophic' Damage to Vehicles

“It's not right,” Ellie Ferguson told WPTV's Michael Hoffman after her car’s engine seized just minutes after she bought what she thought was premium gasoline.

To understand the mechanical impact, WPTV's Michael Hoffman spoke with Todd Bender, manager at Angel's Autobody, who explained how severe the damage can be.

"It can be catastrophic for your engine," Bender said. "Worst case scenario, it'll actually lock up your motor and hydrolock it, and it can damage the internals of your engine and require it to be replaced."

Bender advised that if a driver suspects they've pumped the wrong fuel, the best course of action is to stop driving immediately to prevent further damage.

"Most of them — if they're not driven too much — are able to get flushed out and repaired, and the engines are still okay," he added.

Since the first report, another impacted driver, Alphonso Carty, reached out to WPTV.

"What happened to the woman in your story, to me, and potentially to others is unacceptable," Carty wrote in an email. "Customers should not be financially responsible for damage and repair costs resulting from being provided the wrong fuel at a gas station.”

Will Insurance Cover the Repairs?

This is an issue insurance experts say they are seeing more frequently across Florida. According to Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute, whether you are covered depends on your policy.

Repairs for fuel contamination are only covered if a driver has comprehensive coverage.

"Comprehensive is so important. It's a great coverage. It doesn't cost a lot typically to add it on, but it covers a wide array of what could be potentially catastrophic losses," Friedlander said, urging drivers to call their agent to add the coverage if they don't have it.

How to File a State Complaint

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is the agency responsible for investigating fuel quality and complaints.

To file a claim, impacted drivers should go to FDACS.gov and click "File a Complaint."

Officials advise including as many details as possible, such as the gas station's address, the specific pump number used, and the date and time of the fill-up. If you no longer have your receipt, you can return to the station and request a copy, which will have much of the necessary information.

Carty told WPTV the department has already informed him that a mediator will be reaching out soon regarding his case.

WPTV's Michael Hoffman has filed a public records request with FDACS for the number of claims received and what actions are being taken. WPTV is still waiting for a response from the agency and the gas station owner.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.