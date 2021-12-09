Seminole Ridge High School students helping build homes for Habitat for Humanity

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Students and staff at Seminole Ridge High School's Construction Academy are reveling in a sense of excitement and accomplishment.

Forty-five students have worked all year on a home that will be donated to a family in need.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home was recently put on a truck and delivered to a lot in Belle Glade.

WPTV spoke to the students in September about what this project means to them.

"It feels really nice just to know that I'm able to allow somebody to have a roof over their head," Seminole Ridge High School senior Justin Quicksey said. "Especially when it comes to putting in the work of doing the drywall, doing the painting, doing the flooring. It's just real nice to know."

"[It] feels pretty good. We're making it for someone who needs it, not just making it to make it," senior Kaleb Whippy said. "We get to make it for someone who can live in it now, and we get to experience the learning process."

Once the entire home is moved, it's expected to be finished in March. That's when a family is expected to move in as well.

This is the ninth home the Seminole Ridge Construction Academy has built and donated to Habitat for Humanity.

The academy starts on a new home next month.