Seminole Ridge High School assistant football coach arrested, accused of lewd conduct with student

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — An assistant high school football coach faces multiple charges after he was arrested by school police in Palm Beach County on Wednesday.
The suspect, Ruben Tirado, was an assistant football coach at Seminole Ridge High School, according to an email sent by the principal to families and staff.
Principal Bob Hatcher said that Tirado's employment with the School District of Palm Beach County has been terminated.
Tirado is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond.
He faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery (victim age 12 to 16) and an authority figure soliciting lewd conduct with a student.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the School District Police Department at (561) 434-8700, attn: Lt. Wagner.
Read the full message sent to Seminole Ridge High School families and staff on Wednesday:
Seminole Ridge High School families and staff,
Today, School Police arrested our assistant football coach, Mr. Ruben Tirado. The charges are lewd and lascivious battery and an authority figure soliciting lewd conduct with a student.
Mr. Tirado's employment with the School District has been terminated, and he is prohibited from having any contact with our students.
The safety and well-being of our students is our absolute highest priority. Any conduct that threatens the safety and well-being of our students is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement to support the prosecution of this case to the fullest extent of the law.
Families, because this is an active criminal investigation, we are unable to provide further details at this time. If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact the School District Police Department at (561) 434-8700, attn: Lt. Wagner.
Thank you for your support as we work to protect our school community.
Sincerely,
Bob Hatcher