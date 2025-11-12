Seminole Ridge High School assistant football coach arrested, accused of lewd conduct with student

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — An assistant high school football coach faces multiple charges after he was arrested by school police in Palm Beach County on Wednesday.

The suspect, Ruben Tirado, was an assistant football coach at Seminole Ridge High School, according to an email sent by the principal to families and staff.

Principal Bob Hatcher said that Tirado's employment with the School District of Palm Beach County has been terminated.

Tirado is being held at the Palm Beach County jail without bond.

He faces charges of lewd and lascivious battery (victim age 12 to 16) and an authority figure soliciting lewd conduct with a student.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is urged to contact the School District Police Department at (561) 434-8700, attn: Lt. Wagner.

Read the full message sent to Seminole Ridge High School families and staff on Wednesday: