Prescribed burn making smoke visible in western Palm Beach County

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Smoke is being visible from areas in western Palm Beach County and northern Broward County Wednesday due to prescribed fire activity in western Boynton Beach.

According to the Florida Forest Service, fire management officials are conducting a burn at the National Wildlife Refuge that should go through the night and into Thursday.

The Refuge Interior, including the 5.5-mile Canoe Trail, will be temporarily close to public access during the prescribed burn and will reopen on Friday, weather permitting, officials said.

The perimeter canal will remain open.

FFS said the fire will be ignited primarily from a helicopter with assistance from ground crews and winds will carry the smoke away from populated areas.

There is no harm to any homes or people, officials said.

The prescribed burn is aimed to reduce hazardous fuel.