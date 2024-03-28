Plan to widen road in Loxahatchee won't move forward

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A plan to widen a Palm Beach County roadway to ease traffic congestion was shot down Thursday.

The Palm Beach County Planning Division previously presented an idea to widen 140th Avenue and 40th Street.

Palm Beach County commissioners denied moving forward with the motion.

Many residents voiced their opposition to the plan.

Others were in favor of the project, hoping it would cut down on their commute times as the county's population continues to grow.

Several commissioners talked about the need for a full county mobility study.