Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyLoxahatchee Acreage

Actions

Plan to widen road in Loxahatchee won't move forward

Project called for widening of 140th Avenue and 40th Street
A plan to widen a Palm Beach County roadway in an effort to ease traffic congestion was shot down Thursday.
Posted at 7:35 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 19:36:38-04

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A plan to widen a Palm Beach County roadway to ease traffic congestion was shot down Thursday.

The Palm Beach County Planning Division previously presented an idea to widen 140th Avenue and 40th Street.

Palm Beach County commissioners denied moving forward with the motion.

Royal Palm Beach

Residents worry road change project could cost them their homes

Joel Lopez
12:02 AM, Feb 28, 2024

Many residents voiced their opposition to the plan.

Others were in favor of the project, hoping it would cut down on their commute times as the county's population continues to grow.

Several commissioners talked about the need for a full county mobility study.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.