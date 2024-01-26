Plan to relax ban on commercial vehicle parking in Loxahatchee moves forward

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A code enforcement compromise is moving forward regarding an issue impacting residents of Loxahatchee and The Acreage.

The Palm Beach County Commission voted Thursday to relax a rule that bans commercial vehicle parking.

The new rule would allow up to two vehicles, weighing no more than 16,000 pounds, to be parked at home-based businesses in the area.

However, by a 4-2 vote, the board rejected allowing the parking of semis.

The relaxed rules will have to be voted on one more time before final approval.

District 2 Commissioner Gregg Weiss called it a good step forward.

"I'm glad the board made the right decision and rejected allowing big rigs to park in residential neighborhoods," Weiss said in a statement. "To address the shortage of semi-truck parking, we are working with our state and federal partners to create adequate parking facilities in the right locations."

District 6 Commissioner Sara Baxter told WPTV last week the board was working to find a "balanced approach that everyone can live with."

The commission's final vote is scheduled to be held Feb. 22.