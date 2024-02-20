People rally in support of truck drivers in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Months of meetings and advocacy comes down to Thursday when Palm Beach County commissioners will vote on a new proposed ordinance that will directly impact truckers in the Loxahatchee and The Acreage area.

On Monday, truckers and their neighbors held a rally in Loxahatchee showing their support on behalf of hundreds of truckers in the area.

"That's the only way I got to make a living and bring food to our table," Roberto Barrabi said.

He said he has two dump trucks that he uses to support his family of four.

Caleb Holder/WPTV Roberto Barrabi said he has two dump trucks that he uses to support his family of four in Loxahatchee.

"That's why I moved here first thing to have everything at my house so I got more time for my family," Barrabi said.

He said he may have to move after 16 years as his trucks are above the 1,600 pounds limit in the new proposed ordinance.

"I just don't think that this is the area for them," Carolyn Abbey, who lives in Loxahatchee, said.

During a meeting in January, commissioners voted against the large trucks due to traffic concerns, safety issues and the damage that the trucks can cause on the roads.

Commissioner Sarah Baxter had originally proposed what she considered a compromise: allowing up to two vehicles over 1,600 pounds on properties as the driveway is at least 24 feet wide and operating at limited hours.

A proposal that was revised by commissioners during the January meeting could then be finalized during a vote on Thursday

"Sara Baxter is the most wonderful commissioner we've ever had representing us out here, she's the only one that's ever lifted her finger in the 28 years I've been here that's ever done anything for us," Sharon Waite, who lives in Loxahatchee, said.

"I'm not against their industry. I feel that we should have a lot somewhere and it will not bother our traffic and our roads and our beautiful equestrian place that we live in," Abbey said.

Caleb Holder/WPTV Carolyn Abbey who lives in Loxahatchee, says about large trucks: "I'm not against their industry. I feel that we should have a lot somewhere and it will not bother our traffic and our roads and our beautiful equestrian place that we live in."

A parking lot for the trucks is a possible solution that was mentioned but may be years down the road.

During an interview in January, Commissioner Gregg Weiss said he's looking into federal funding to build a place where small businesses can park their large trucks legally and continue to operate.

Barrabi said parking his trucks away from his home isn't safe, and would cost him an extra $800 a month to use.

"That will impact on the income on the prices that I give to the client now. I gotta rise it so I can make that payment to the storage so that's going to be hard for everybody," Barrabi said.

"Do you have any close trucker friends? What are they saying right now?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked

Jorge Garcia, who doesn't drive a large truck but lives in the acreage.

Calkeb Holder/WPTV Jorge Garcia, who doesn't drive a large truck but lives in the Acreage, tells WPTV reporter Joel Lopez he backs the drivers.

"I have a lot of trucker neighbors. They're all on the same but they don't know where they're going," Garcia said. "My message is anything they have comes in a truck. If they eat it comes in a truck, if they shower soap comes in a truck. If they take us all out of here where are they going to go get their stuff?"

Part of the protest is also a challenge to Palm Beach County commissioners to stop using any product or service that requires a truck until the Thursday meeting.

"I get the distinct impression that a lot of people that oppose us don't live out here," Stian Oksavik, who lives in Loxahatchee and does not drive a truck, said. "I get the impression a lot of the opposition comes from people who live in other parts of the county and are worried if we are allowed to have trucks out here it's somehow going to affect their communities as well but given how unique Loxahatchee is I think that's an unrealistic fear."