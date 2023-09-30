Palm Beach County man kills ex-wife's dog then notifies her by phone, sheriff's office says

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man is in custody and facing multiple charges after investigators said he killed his ex-wife's dog and then let her know about it with a phone call.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded Sept. 22 to the 13500 block of 41st Lane North, which is near Loxahatchee Groves, regarding the killing of a dog.

The sheriff's office said they determined that Delmin Echeverria, 43, drove to his ex-wife's house, pulled up to the fence connected to the residence and stabbed her dog in the neck.

No one was home at the time of the incident.

Echeverria then called his ex-wife and advised her that he killed her dog, according to the sheriff's office. The man's ex-wife then drove home and found the dead dog on the side of the residence.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control responded to the home and recovered the dog for a necropsy, which determined that the dog's jugular was severed and the dog bled out.

Echeverria was located and arrested Sept. 23. He faces charges of burglary to a dwelling while armed, aggravated animal cruelty and criminal mischief.

He is being held at the main Palm Beach County jail.