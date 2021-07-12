Palm Beach County deputies respond to shooting at Loxahatchee Acreage fire station

LOXAHATCHEE ACREAGE, Fla. — Multiple Palm Beach County deputies and a crime scene unit responded to a shooting at a Loxahatchee Acreage fire station on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident is unfolding at Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the agency said "Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to a shooting in the response area for Station 26" at 2:40 p.m.

No other details have been released.

WPTV Deputies respond to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado Boulevard, on July 12, 2021.

Our WPTV news crew at the scene said several PBSO cruisers -- both marked and unmarked -- are stationed outside the building, along with multiple Palm Beach County Fire Rescue SUVs.

In addition, yellow tape is blocking off the property and a PBSO Crime Scene van is parked out front.

WPTV Deputies respond to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado Boulevard, on July 12, 2021.

WPTV Deputies respond to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Station #26, located at 6085 Avocado Boulevard, on July 12, 2021.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WPTV for updates.