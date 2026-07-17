Palm Beach County commissioners reject Project Tango, but data center development still approved for site

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners voted 5-1 to deny Project Tango after a 12-hour meeting, but a previously approved development plan means a data center could still be built on the same site.

Before Project Tango came before the board, the county commission had already approved the Central Park Commerce Center — a 202-acre site zoned for 206,000 square feet of data center space and 1,814,000 square feet of warehouse space.

WATCH: Data center future in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County rejects Project Tango, but data center plan remain

Residents in western Palm Beach County celebrated Wednesday night's outcome.

"I'm very pleased with the outcome, and it was what we were hoping for," one resident said.

But the developer acknowledged the fight isn't entirely over.

"We're disappointed with the outcome of the meeting," Ernie Cox said.

Cox confirmed the denial of Project Tango does not affect the previously approved Central Park Commerce Center plan.

"That project goes forward. This vote doesn't have any effect on that," Cox said.

When asked about a construction timeline, Cox said the company is still working through the process.

"We're still going through the process, so we'll evaluate today, take into account everything that everybody said, and get ready to move forward," Cox said.

A review of Palm Beach County zoning records shows the Central Park Commerce Center was approved with no conditions of approval — unlike the Project Tango proposal, which included requirements such as sound limits.

That lack of guardrails came up during the meeting.

"So, what you're telling me is that in 2016 when this thing got approved, we didn't put any conditions of approval?" Commissioner Flores asked.

"That is what I'm telling you," Wendy Hernandez of the county zoning department confirmed.

Resident Tatiana Yaques said she is not concerned about the absence of conditions, pointing to the commission's findings during the Project Tango denial.

"I think the commissioners made very clear to staff today that their findings are that an AI data center doesn't comply, is not consistent with the comprehensive plan because of the impacts," Yaques said. "So, I think that protects us because it makes clear that what was approved in 2016, 206,000 square foot of data, information, and processing is for traditional server farms. It is not hyperscale AI data centers."

Cox also provided a written statement: "We are disappointed with the Commission's decision. We re-confirmed our commitment to all conditions asked of us associated with our request and we addressed concerns through in-depth technical studies and analysis. We remain committed to helping meet the region's growing critical infrastructure needs and will be taking time to evaluate our options moving forward"

Because the commission denied the proposal without prejudice, the developer can reapply without waiting a year. Any new application, however, would need to comply with new AI rules set by the county commission.

