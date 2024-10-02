'Not good for our community': Loxahatchee residents argue against possible raceway

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Many Loxahatchee residents worry a possible racetrack near their homes would be a big mistake. On Tuesday, dozens of people attended the town hall at Arden Park Clubhouse to voice their concerns.

“This is not good for our community," stated Janice Ridenour. "It is not good for our community and I hope you do listen to us.”

Palm Beach County Commissioner Sara Baxter is holding a town hall at Arden Park Clubhouse this evening. Many residents will voice their opinions on the proposed raceway in Loxahatchee. pic.twitter.com/KJ8aJYIXF5 — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) October 1, 2024

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache spoke with Arden community residents who live about a mile west of the proposed racetrack.

“Not only am I concerned about the noise level," state Jim Torres. "I'm concerned about the noise level will do to our property values.”

Many worry about traffic and air pollution — but Palm Beach County Commissioner Sara Baxter, a supporter of this project, says otherwise.

“We’ve had a lot of data and we haven’t found any detriment to their lifestyle,” stated Baxter.

Although most at the meeting opposed the racetrack, commissioner Baxter claims many residents are in support, arguing it will keep racers off the streets.

"There’s so many fears surrounding this and what I want them to know is I’m listening," said Baxter. "I’m going to be there. I’m going to hear what they have to say and ultimately I want to support what is right for the most amount of people.”

Commissioner Baxter said they will be analyzing Tuesday's concerns and expect to discuss the proposal request in late November.