Motorcyclist dies in Loxahatchee crash Friday night

Drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, PBSO says
Posted at 1:43 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 13:43:21-04

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A Royal Palm Beach man died in a crash Friday night in Loxahatchee.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Craig Attilio, 52, was driving a 2006 Honda Shadow Spirit eastbound on Orange Grove Road at 9:31 p.m. when a truck driving in front of him began turning left onto 121st Terrace N.

According to a witness, Attilio was traveling too fast to avoid the truck, striking the right front side of it.

Attilio was ejected from his motorcycle as it overturned.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews.

PBSO says drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

