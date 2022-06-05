Man dies when ATV overturns in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The driver of an ATV died Saturday night in Loxahatchee.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, two Suzuki Kingquad ATVs were being driven in the 4900 block of 200th Trail North at 7:45 p.m.

One of the ATVs was driven by Tammy Rubio, 57, and the other by Harry Ray Skinner, 45.

PBSO said the two ATVs entered a large puddle and ATVs overturned, ejecting both drivers and Rubio's passenger.

Both Rubio and her passenger sustained minor injuries.

Skinner was thrown to the roadway and received facial and head injuries.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.