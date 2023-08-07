Man dies after truck engulfed by flames on Loxahatchee property

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A man died Monday following a vehicle fire in Loxahatchee, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly before noon, deputies responded to the fire in the 15800 block of 87th Street North, which is just off Seminole Pratt Whitney Road.

The victim was removed from the vehicle and taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

WPTV/Chopper 5 Video recorded by Chopper 5 showed multiple fire rescue vehicles responded to the home on 87th Road North in Loxahatchee.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene and spotted the charred frame of a truck in the backyard of a home near a wooded area. A white SUV appeared to impact the front of the truck.

The sheriff's office said detectives arrived at the scene to investigate the suspicious incident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire is unknown.