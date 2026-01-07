LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — A dispute between the Town of Loxahatchee Groves and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) is continuing, as town leaders debate how to move forward with law enforcement coverage amid rising costs.

WPTV first reported two weeks ago that PBSO would no longer provide enhanced patrol services to the town after officials said they could no longer afford the nearly $700,000 per year price tag for 24/7 deputy coverage.

Loxahatchee Groves tables decision on ending PBSO contract as enhanced patrols already pulled

On Tuesday night, town leaders confirmed that PBSO has already pulled enhanced services from the community of about 3,300 residents.

During the meeting, council members considered whether to preemptively dissolve the town’s contract with PBSO without penalty due to non-payment. Ultimately, the council voted to table the decision, scheduling a more in-depth discussion later this month.

Town leaders emphasized that residents will still have law enforcement coverage, though it will now mirror the level of service provided to unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County.

In 2024, the town agreed to pay approximately $58,000 per month to PBSO for enhanced patrol services — a figure that officials say has steadily increased over the years.

Mayor and council members acknowledged the importance of law enforcement but said the town’s budget can no longer support the cost.

“We just don’t have the money,” the mayor said during a recent meeting.

Other council members argued that the funding could be better spent on infrastructure and community programs.

Several residents spoke during public comment, expressing concern about the loss of enhanced coverage and questioning whether PBSO would still respond promptly to emergencies.

“Now that you’ve done a technical default on your contract with the Sheriff’s Department, can residents expect a reasonable response to any problem they have?” one resident asked.

Another speaker criticized the council’s decision, urging them to find alternative revenue sources.

“I’m really shocked at you guys for doing this,” the resident said. “Get the money to come in. Don’t just do what you want to do — bring the money into Loxahatchee Groves.”

One council member said the town has received assurances from PBSO that residents should expect “no changes to their lives” and the same level of service provided to other unincorporated areas in the county.

The council plans to revisit the issue during a meeting scheduled for January 20 at 5:30 p.m., where officials are expected to further discuss law enforcement options and the town’s financial outlook.

