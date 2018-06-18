Loxahatchee family says pet goats stolen from home

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. - A Loxahatchee family is searching for answers after three goats were stolen last week from their property.

Ricardo Ledan says the goats are a part of his family.

"This was part of his legacy," said Ledan.

The goats belonged to his late father, who was a farmer and now they belong to him. So, after heavy rain Ledan said he decided to move the goats out of their pen.

"We had them leashed up to the trees," Ledan recalled.

But after returning home from running errands last Wednesday afternoon, he noticed all three goats were gone.

"All the leashes were unhooked from where they were," Leadan said. "We didn't expect that someone would actually steal goats. I mean, it's ridiculous."

He's filed a report with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office but says so far there are no leads as to who stole his goats.

"It's like your missing a part of your family because every morning this is something I would do," he said. "I would feed them and take care of them. So, to lose them is very hurtful and to think that someone would enter your property and break into your property just to take your animals. That's wild."

Ledan says after the theft his family installed security cameras throughout the property. Anyone with information on the goats is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.