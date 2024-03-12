Lion Country Safari announces birth of baby southern white rhinoceros named Orion

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Lion Country Safari on Tuesday announced the birth of another southern white rhinoceros calf to its herd.

Officials at the animal preserve, located west of Loxahatchee Groves, said a male southern white rhinoceros calf was born on March 3.

Both the calf, named Orion, and his mother, Bloom, are currently bonding in a maternity area. They will be visible to guests from their cars in the Hwange National Park section of the safari.

Officials said the calf is expected to gain 3-4 pounds a day from his mother's milk and will gain about 1,000 pounds a year for the first three years. Baby rhinos nurse for almost two years.

Lion Country Safari also welcomed other baby southern white rhinos recently with the births of Ruby in 2022 and Alissa in 2023.

Officials at the park said that of the five species of rhinos — white, black, Indian, Sumatran and Javan — the white rhino is the most numerous. All five species are in peril due mostly to poaching.