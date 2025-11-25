Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold press conference at Big Dog Ranch in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference Tuesday morning at Big Dog Ranch in Palm Beach County.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin.

Details on what DeSantis will discuss at the press conference are not confirmed.

The governor visited Big Dog Ranch in May to sign Trooper's Law and Dexter's Law, two bills that heighten punishment for animal abuse.

Watch the press conference here LIVE starting at 9 a.m.