LIVE AT 3:30 PM: Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Tuesday afternoon in Palm Beach County.

According to a statement from the governor's office, DeSantis will be at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee at 3:30 p.m.

At the event, he will be joined by Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Secretary Melanie Griffin.

The governor is expected to sign Senate Bill 2004, which was passed during the recent legislative session, to crack down on puppy mills in Florida.

The bill would do the following: