Family needs help sending Loxahatchee man to Guatemala to be buried

LAXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — A Loxahatchee man is mourning the loss of his brother, 20-year-old Raymundo Santiago, as he's hoping to send his body home to Guatemala.

Raymundo was found dead near his vehicle submerged in a canal Friday, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office,

"I was looking for him everywhere, I called him wherever I could, and he didn't answer," said Simon Santiago, Raymundo's older brother. "Later when the car was pulled from the canal the officials told me it was him."



PBSO is still investigating.

"Devastated, the pain is something unexplainable that I felt," Santiago said.

He said his brother loved playing soccer, and had a passion for music, playing guitar and singing for church.

"In reality he's all I have. We're the only two in this country working for a better life," said Simon.

Simon said that Raymundo loved the Christmas holiday as it reminded him of togetherness and being with family.

For the last four years he was working for the holiday light company Lighting by Design.

"This was one of his favorite jobs, he was the installers that lit these palm fronds, that was his specialty," said his boss John Noll, the owner of Lighting by Design.

Noll describes Raymundo as someone with a great work ethic who was always eager to learn.

He was counting down until he turned 21 in October so he could drive the work vehicles.

"What are you going to miss most about him?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked Noll.

"Just seeing his face, you know, seeing him at the morning meetings. That's what I'll miss the most," replied Noll.

Noll said it's a 13-hour drive from Raymundo and Simon's hometown in Guatemala to the closest airport.

He hopes the community can help financially and light the way for Raymundo to be laid to rest with his family.

"We're going to do the season in memory of him, and it won't be the same without him," Noll said.

A GoFundMe accounthas been set up.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/raymundo-santiago?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_pyj4+raymundo-santiago

"I'm thankful for everyone that's helped up to this point, it's been a huge help," Simon said.



