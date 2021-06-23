Watch
Dog tests positive for canine influenza at Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Facility will be 'shut down for days,' spokesman says
Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves, Florida
Big Dog Ranch Rescue
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jun 23, 2021
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — A dog at Big Dog Ranch Rescue has tested positive for canine influenza, a highly contagious respiratory disease.

The details were confirmed Wednesday by the shelter's spokesman, Chase Scott.

Scott said Big Dog Ranch Rescue took in the dog after it was surrendered by a Palm Beach County owner.

The disease will cause the facility to "shut down for days," but Scott did not offer details on what this would entail.

The CDC says on its website that canine influenza is thought to pose a low threat to people.

Health experts say there is no evidence of the spread of canine influenza from dogs to people, and there have not been any cases of human infection with the canine influenza virus in the U.S. or world.

The signs of this illness in dogs are the following:

  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Fever
  • Lethargy
  • Eye discharge
  • Reduced appetite

The CDC says most dogs affected by canine influenza recover within two to three weeks and only a small percentage die from the disease.

Reporter Tory Dunnan is working on this story and will have more details this afternoon.

