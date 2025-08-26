Developer offers cash payments to Loxahatchee Groves to build RV resort on wetlands

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — A Jacksonville-based developer is offering Loxahatchee Groves various incentives, including cash payments, to allow an RV resort off Southern Boulevard.

The property, about 47 acres off C Road, contains three wetlands and multiple gopher tortoise burrows, according to the developer’s environment assessment.

Records from the town of Loxahatchee Groves show the developer, Bove LLC, is offering a one-time payment of $500,000, an annual payment of $20,000, eight acres of land for a nature trail, town use of one amenity for three holidays per year, along with any additional taxes and impact fees from the project.

People told WPTV the developer even made individuals promises in exchange for their support for the project.

Lawrence Gaines, whose parents live adjacent to the proposed site, said the developer met with his family. He said they showed them diagrams and maps of the project, then promised to connect their house to sewage and water.

“He said of course we would get the benefit of the paved road and bring water and sewage to the house free and clear," Gaines said.

He said he didn’t believe the developer was honest with his family after attending council meetings about the project. Gaines said he believed the developer is spending and using money to influence the town to make a decision.

"I was born on a Thursday, but it wasn't last Thursday," he said.

WPTV’s Ethan Stein also obtained an advertisement asking people to speak in support of the proposal at a hearing or to make a video. The advertisement offered people “compensation” if they missed work.

“Please let us know if this is something you would be willing to do, and we will compensate for any missed work hours,” read the advertisement.

Aurelie Vilmer, who rents stalls on her land during the equestrian season as a business, said she spoke out against the project because she believes the roads aren’t wide enough to handle traffic from luxury RVs.

"People are always afraid to fall in the canals here. So you can't have two cars go without stopping," she said. “…We don't have room for that here unless you’re completely changing the landscape and the area.”

Vilmer said she would be disappointed if the area did change because paved roads aren’t as good for horses as the currently existing dirt roads. She said the developer then called her with an offer to advertise “special” rates at her stalls and free access to resort amenities, in exchange for her testimony in support of the project.

“I was at first very surprised by the fact that [he said] it was a done deal,” Vilmer said. “It was very surprising and shocked by that... So I wasn’t ready to hear about that partnership. I was not ready. I was in shock.”

She felt the developer was giving her a pitch to support the project.

State records list Gabriel Bove as the manager for the development company Bove LLC. He’s listed as the company’s president on the its website.

Joe Bove’s contact information is featured on multiple documents WPTV obtained about the project. We reached out to Joe, who directed us to submit all questions in writing to his attorney.

The attorney, Brain Seymour, told WPTV the development company has been working hard to resolve concerns.

“The Bove family has been working closely with the Town and residents to put together a project that provides value to all concerned. We understand not everyone will agree, but we have worked hard to resolve concerns,” he wrote in an email. "This does include meeting with council members and with the public as well as the prior public meetings the Town has had about our project. This has resulted in the proposed conditions, including the payments to the Town, to help address the concerns we have heard."

Seymour said there have not been any business partnerships offered to anyone for their support. He also said nobody showing up to a town council hearing is being paid for their support.