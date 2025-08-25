Environmentalists alarmed as developer eyes RV resort on Loxahatchee Groves wetlands

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — Environmentalists are concerned about a developer's proposal to build an RV resort in Loxahatchee Groves on protected wetlands.

The environmental assessment shows there are possible gopher tortoises and other endangered species on the property, located on the east side of C Road about 950 feet north of Southern Boulevard.

According to the assessment, the consultants only spent one day on the 40-acre property.

"It is important to note that the conclusions of this report are necessarily based on the conditions observed on the day of the field investigation, as well as our scientific judgment of the site's potential to support wetlands or protected species," reads the consultant report dated May 6, 2025.

An attorney for the developer, Bove LLC, told WPTV the consultants spent several hours at a time visiting the site nine different times. The consultant, Engineering Consulting Services, didn't respond to our questions.

The assessment said three active gopher tortoise burrows were observed on the site, but the consultants said they believe one gopher tortoise is utilizing all three burrows. The consultant said marginal gopher tortoise habitats were seen at various locations on the site.

The survey also indicated that the eastern indigo snake, a federally threatened species, is considered to be present on the site due to the potential gopher tortoise habitats located there.

Crested caracara, federally listed threatened birds, weren't seen on the site, but consultants said marginal potential suitable habitat was observed.

The assessment also said the site is located within the historical range of the Florida scrub jay, but no birds were directly observed or potential habitat was found by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission database.

Matthew Schwartz, the executive director for the South Florida Wildlands Association, said he's concerned consultants didn't spend enough time assessing the property. He said this means the public doesn't understand the environmental consequences of developing one of the remaining "untouched" wetlands in Palm Beach County.

"It's literally a snapshot," Schwartz said. "I mean, that's what they call it in the environmental report. They were there for a day. We don't know how long. We don't know what part of the day. It's a 40-something-acre property. We have no idea how much of the property they actually surveyed."

He said these types of "one-day snapshot" surveys are common, offering the state or federal permitting agencies some guidance on the threatened species in the area.

Schwartz said he thinks it would take at least a few days, including nights, to understand the ecology since gopher tortoise burrows are an indicator that 300 other species are on the property. He also said runoff from the construction site could move to the canal next to the property and then move into the Everglades.

The environmental assessment wasn't posted on the town of Loxahatchee Groves' website for the project until WPTV asked the town about the rationale for the report's omission. Prior, the website lists more than 20 reports related to the project.

A report from the Florida Natural Areas Inventory, a Florida State University-affiliated program that gathers and interprets information related to Florida's biological diversity, said many more threatened or endangered species "could potentially be directly or indirectly affected by activities" in the project area.

The report was included in the consultant's report.

Read the full environmental consultant report below:

The consultant also recommended that the developer ask the United States Army Corps of Engineers to see if it needs a permit to develop the area. If so, it estimates the permit process could take eight months to one year.