Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyLoxahatchee Acreage

Actions

Deputies search for missing man in Loxahatchee natural area

Dead man located in wooded area, I.D. still pending
items.[0].image.alt
PBSO
Matthew Wayne Born was last seen Sunday, April 11, 2021.
WPTV Matthew Wayne Born missing
Posted at 11:55 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 11:55:19-04

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing, endangered man.

Matthew Born, 57, has been missing since Sunday, April 11, 2021.

His vehicle, a 2019 white Honda, was recovered at Loxahatchee Slough Park off Beeline Highway.

Matthew was last seen wearing a "flappy" hat, a blue denim shirt over a white t-shirt with writing on it, dark shorts and dark shoes.

According to PBSO, Matthew has documented mental health concerns and should be approached with caution.

On Friday, April 16, deputies were conducting a systematic search of the Loxahatchee Slough Natural Area to attempt to locate Born.

During the search, the body of a deceased, decomposing man was discovered in a heavily wooded area.

Positive identification is still pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Joe Greco at grecoj@pbso.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right