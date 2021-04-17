Deputies search for missing man in Loxahatchee natural area

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing, endangered man.

Matthew Born, 57, has been missing since Sunday, April 11, 2021.

His vehicle, a 2019 white Honda, was recovered at Loxahatchee Slough Park off Beeline Highway.

Matthew was last seen wearing a "flappy" hat, a blue denim shirt over a white t-shirt with writing on it, dark shorts and dark shoes.

According to PBSO, Matthew has documented mental health concerns and should be approached with caution.

On Friday, April 16, deputies were conducting a systematic search of the Loxahatchee Slough Natural Area to attempt to locate Born.

During the search, the body of a deceased, decomposing man was discovered in a heavily wooded area.

Positive identification is still pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Joe Greco at grecoj@pbso.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.