Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews respond to house fire in Loxahatchee

No injuries reported
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire midday Wednesday in Loxahatchee.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Oct 05, 2022
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire midday Wednesday in Loxahatchee.

The fire occurred at a home in the 14000 block of 75th Lane N, causing substantial damage.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 12:30 p.m. and spotted multiple fire trucks at the scene.

A fire rescue spokesman said a primary search of the building was completed.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

