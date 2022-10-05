Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews respond to house fire in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire midday Wednesday in Loxahatchee.

The fire occurred at a home in the 14000 block of 75th Lane N, causing substantial damage.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene just before 12:30 p.m. and spotted multiple fire trucks at the scene.

WATCH: Chopper 5 video from the scene

Crews respond to fire in Loxahatchee

A fire rescue spokesman said a primary search of the building was completed.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear.