Big Dog Ranch Rescue secures closure of Wisconsin beagle breeding facility, to relocate 475 dogs

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Big Dog Ranch Rescue has reached an agreement to permanently close Ridglan Farms, a Wisconsin-based dog breeding and research facility, and transfer the remaining 475 beagles housed there.

A total of 325 beagles will be transferred from Ridglan Farms to Big Dog Ranch Rescue today and tomorrow. The dogs will be transported to the organization's Florida and Alabama campuses, where they will receive medical care, including spay and neuter procedures, before being placed for adoption. Some of the beagles will also be transferred to partner rescue organizations across the country.

The remaining 150 dogs are expected to be released to Big Dog Ranch Rescue by the beginning of August. Once that transfer is complete, Ridglan Farms will permanently cease its dog breeding, sales, research and testing operations.

"We are very happy to announce that Big Dog Ranch Rescue has negotiated a deal with Ridglan Farms to release all of the remaining dogs to Big Dog Ranch Rescue," Lauree Simmons said.

Simmons, founder and CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, thanked Ridglan Farms for working with the rescue organization to coordinate the transfers and for committing to permanently close its operations.

"As this effort comes to a close, we respectfully ask that the public refrain from further protests directed at Ridglan Farms, its owners, or its employees," Simmons said. "Our focus now should be on supporting these dogs as they transition into their new lives."

The agreement follows a large-scale rescue effort carried out on April 29 that resulted in the relocation of 2,110 beagles from the facility.

Pets Hundreds of beagles heading to Big Dog Ranch Rescue from research lab Audra Schroeder

Simmons also thanked Big Dog Ranch Rescue supporters, iPaw Rescue and the Robert and Perri Bishop Foundation for helping make the rescue effort possible.

"Most importantly, we are excited for these dogs to begin their new lives," Simmons said. "After spending their lives in a breeding facility, they will now have the opportunity to experience the loving homes they deserve."

Big Dog Ranch Rescue said it will continue advocating for an end to the use of dogs in research and testing and hopes federal agencies discontinue funding studies involving invasive experimentation on dogs.

Founded in 2008, Big Dog Ranch Rescue has rescued more than 90,000 dogs. The organization focuses on rescue, rehabilitation and adoption efforts, as well as animal welfare advocacy, disaster response, spay and neuter initiatives and responsible pet ownership education.

Those interested in adopting one of the rescued beagles or supporting transportation and medical care efforts can visit Big Dog Ranch Rescue's website for more information.

