Hundreds of beagles heading to Big Dog Ranch Rescue from Wisconsin research lab

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is preparing to take in beagles that were rescued from a Wisconsin research facility.

The Loxahatchee animal rescue and the Center for a Humane Economy on Thursday announced an agreement with the Wisconsin-based Ridglan Farms to acquire 1,500 beagles who had been bred for lab research.

Big Dog Ranch set to take in beagles from breeding facility

As part of the agreement, Big Dog Ranch, which has facilities in Florida and Alabama, will take in 1,000 of the beagles, while the Center for a Humane Economy will take responsibility for the other 500.

A spokesperson for the animal rescue said hundreds of beagles will be coming to the Loxahatchee facility.

“This is a dream come true—to hug and hold these dogs and prepare them for their forever homes," said Big Dog Ranch founder Lauree Simmons in a statement. "It was very important to me, and to all of us at Big Dog Ranch Rescue, that there be a structured, responsible plan to ensure every one of these dogs is safely transitioned into our care and the care of our trusted rescue partners.”

A social media post states that each dog will "need vaccinations, microchipping, a full medical exam, and a health certificate before being transported to Big Dog campuses and rescue partners." They also need stainless steel and durable bowls.

The dogs will be socialized before being available for adoption.

A spokesperson says the beagles will arrive at the Florida location early next week.

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